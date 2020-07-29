Overview

Dr. Stephen Sacks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Sacks works at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

