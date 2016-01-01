Overview

Dr. Stephen Sack, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Sack works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.