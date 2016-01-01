Dr. Stephen Sack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sack, MD
Dr. Stephen Sack, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Saint Francis Heart Hospital6161 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-1585
Regional Medical Laboratory #711212 E 48th St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 497-3715
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Radiation Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548319940
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
