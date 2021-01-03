Dr. Stephen Ryu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ryu, MD
Dr. Stephen Ryu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dept. Neurosurgery795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2919
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a triple laminectomy in the lumbar area, after a prior, failed surgery by another surgeon. This surgery worked well, and has eliminated my primary problem. It has been over 2 1/2 months, I am very pleased, and have been able to return to hiking.
About Dr. Stephen Ryu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ryu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryu works at
Dr. Ryu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.