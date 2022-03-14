Dr. Stephen Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Rubin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Locations
Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
What can I say - Dr. Rubin is absolutely amazing!! I am 43 years old and had an enlarged fibroid the size of my fibroid as well as a fibroid within my uterus. I was told laparoscopic surgery was not an option and a urologist would have to assist my doctor. That changed when I met Dr. Stephen Rubin. Not only was he extremely positive and confident that he could complete the surgery laparoscopically, but no urologist needed. Thank God for Second Opinions!! My husband and I felt at ease during Dr. Rubin description of the surgery. Dr. Rubin was kind, patient, confident. I arrived 30min. early for the appointment. Dr. Rubin saw me 30min. early. Not only was my surgery a success - no incision hip to hip, no urologist - laparoscopic all the way. I was walking 30min. after the surgery! One night in the hospital, not two. Dr. Rubin, thank you so much. Your calmness and expertise were appreciated more than you know. I will recommend you to my family, friends and colleagues.
About Dr. Stephen Rubin, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1235164104
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.