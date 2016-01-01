See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Newark, NJ
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Stephen Rothbart, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ/ University Hospital and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Rothbart works at New Jersey Electrophysiology Associates in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Electrophysiology Associates
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Supraventricular Tachycardia
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Stephen Rothbart, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English, French
    • 1497724876
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • UMDNJ/ University Hospital
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Rothbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothbart works at New Jersey Electrophysiology Associates in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rothbart’s profile.

    Dr. Rothbart has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rothbart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothbart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

