Dr. Stephen Rothbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rothbart, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Rothbart, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ/ University Hospital and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Rothbart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Electrophysiology Associates201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothbart?
About Dr. Stephen Rothbart, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, French
- 1497724876
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ/ University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothbart accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rothbart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rothbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothbart works at
Dr. Rothbart has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothbart speaks French.
Dr. Rothbart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothbart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.