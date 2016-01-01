Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ross, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Phelps Health.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Arthritis Consultants Inc.522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 240, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 372-8216
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Phelps Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Ross, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1891756516
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Turkish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.