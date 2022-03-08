Overview

Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Stephen H Rosenthal MD in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.