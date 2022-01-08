Overview

Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C



Dr. Rosenthal works at Stephen R. Rosenthal MD PC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.