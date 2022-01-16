Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Halifax Health Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Orlando Health Physicians Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center - Downtown Orlando32 W Gore St Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 352-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Debbie Chandler is by far the BEST doctor I’ve ever had in my life. Thorough, detailed, goes out of her way to help you with your health. She listens, and helps you understand about my illness (MS). She pays attention to all aspects of your health. She caught that my thyroid numbers were not good. She sent the results over to my primary. I called my primary office to make sure the doctor sees the tests results. My primary did absolutely nothing, no changes to my thyroid meds. 6 months later I saw Debbie again had my blood work done again, still my thyroid numbers weren’t good, sent the results to my primary. My primary again didn’t do anything, so Debbie sent me to an endocrinologist. Bingo! I am good as new. She is my MS Savior!
About Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1194715003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods.