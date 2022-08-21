Overview

Dr. Stephen Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at Texas Acute Care in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.