Dr. Stephen Roe, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Roe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their residency with Erlanger Med Center
Locations
Gunbarrel Office at Erlanger East1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 267-0466
University Surgical Associates979 E 3rd St # C-300, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-0466
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roe was recommended by my rheumatologist for my surgery, and I was very pleased. He’s very thorough, experienced, and my scar looks great!
About Dr. Stephen Roe, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Erlanger Med Center
- General Surgery
Dr. Roe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roe has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roe speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roe.
