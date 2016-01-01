Dr. Stephen Rodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rodes, MD
Dr. Stephen Rodes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 320, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 517-6636
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 180, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 517-6636
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1912174889
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rodes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodes has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.