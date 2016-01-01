Overview

Dr. Stephen Rodes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Rodes works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA, Canton, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.