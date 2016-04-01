Dr. Stephen Rockower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rockower, MD
Dr. Stephen Rockower, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Damascus, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Capitol Orthopaedics9701 New Church St Ste D, Damascus, MD 20872 Directions (301) 770-7900
COR Physical Therapy6000 Executive Blvd, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-8993
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
He is the best. Following my pedestrian accident in 2001, he was the doctor that attended to me and continued onto few years afterward. He was very caring, loving, down-to-heart, and the nicest human person. At the time of the accident, I did not have an insurance, yet that did not deface Dr. Rockower from giving me the utmost or best treatment. His and possibly others in the emergency room following my accident saved my life. I will be ever grateful to him and others at Suburban Hospital, Bethe
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1164480349
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington U
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Muhlenberg College
- Orthopedic Surgery
