Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin.

Dr. Robbins works at Wisconsin Bone & Joint S C in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wisconsin Bone & Joint S C
    525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 130, Milwaukee, WI 53212
    575 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 305, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
  • Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    May 09, 2019
    Wonderful experience-doing very well after surgery.
    — May 09, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    1790791713
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

