Dr. Stephen Ritland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ritland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ritland works at
Locations
Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group107 E Oak Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 779-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of my guardian angels! I met Dr. Ritland in Flagstaff Medical Center emergency department on a cold winter evening a little over 25 years ago. He talked to me and explained what he was doing and what he was finding. He found out that I was Adjunct Faculty at Loma Linda University School of Public Health. And he told me he had been to medical school as well as completing his neurological specialty work at Loma Linda University. That was really comforting to me because as an RN I had worked for many years on the Cardiothoracic ICU which at the time was next to the Neurological ICU. I knew many of the doctors from that unit and had a very big respect for who they were and how they treated their patients. The fact that Dr. Ridlind had trained there put my mind at ease. While I was a Flagstaff he performed three spinal cord surgeries and treated with me with such respect and care. I would recommend him to anybody.
About Dr. Stephen Ritland, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1346270832
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U Affil Hosp
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritland works at
Dr. Ritland has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritland.
