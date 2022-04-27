Dr. Stephen Riggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Riggs, MD
Dr. Stephen Riggs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.
Levine Cancer Institute1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 6100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Riggs removed my husband's bladder. I recommend him to anyone dealing with bladder cancer and I will sing his praises forever. He is knowledgeable and gives you all the facts and doesn't sugar coat his treatment. He and his colleagues answered all of the family's questions. We are very grateful and blessed to have him treat my husband
About Dr. Stephen Riggs, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1659393718
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggs works at
Dr. Riggs has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggs.
