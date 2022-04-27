Overview

Dr. Stephen Riggs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.



Dr. Riggs works at CAROLINAS MEDICAL CENTER in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.