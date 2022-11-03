Dr. Stephen Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rich, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Rich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 430, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 904-0244
Lab Plus LLC1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor. Takes the time to explain things .
About Dr. Stephen Rich, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285754135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
