Dr. Reintjes Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Reintjes Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Reintjes Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with St Luke's Hospital
Locations
Office2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 471-8114
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reintjes is an excellent surgeon. I had surgery Sept of 2019 and I have never had a more dedicated Doctor. Surgery went great along with my outcome. Highly recommend. I have only high remarks for him.
About Dr. Stephen Reintjes Sr, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1538196175
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reintjes Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reintjes Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reintjes Sr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reintjes Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Reintjes Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reintjes Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reintjes Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reintjes Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.