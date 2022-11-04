Overview

Dr. Stephen Reintjes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Reintjes works at Meritas Health Neurosurgery in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.