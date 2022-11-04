Dr. Stephen Reintjes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reintjes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Reintjes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Reintjes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Reintjes works at
Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Neurosurgery2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reintjes?
I had a major brain injury from a bike accident in Sept. Dr. Reintjes had the medical expertise for my treatment at NKC Hospital. He was a blessing for my husband's reassurance and piece of mind of what to expect. I suffered memory loss during the hospital stay from the accident and don't recall meeting or receiving treatment from Dr. Reintjes. I had a follow-up appointment with him in Nov after the accident. I had the opportunity to meet him and was deeply moved by his kindness, compassion and professional behavior. He asked and answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns. I feel very blessed to have Dr. Reintjes for his medical care and strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Reintjes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1356630735
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Neuroscience Institute
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- University Of Missouri Kansas City
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reintjes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reintjes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reintjes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reintjes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reintjes works at
Dr. Reintjes has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reintjes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reintjes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reintjes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reintjes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reintjes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.