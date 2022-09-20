Dr. Scott Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Reich, MD
Dr. Scott Reich, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.
Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (888) 991-1783
Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas8715 Village Dr Ste 518, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 590-7712
Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas545 Creekside Xing Ste 218, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 590-7712
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Resolute Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
It’s been two months since I received my ablation with Dr Reich and, wow, what a blessing it has been. I have had ZERO Afib since, and my heartbeat is totally regular. Now I walk a hour a day with my wife and am feeling great. I 100% recommend Dr Reich, the team at Arrythmia Associates of South Texas and all those involved with my ablation at Northeast Baptist Hospital! I am so grateful to all involved in the procedure! Thank you!
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992766935
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reich has seen patients for Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.
