Overview

Dr. Scott Reich, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Reich works at Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.