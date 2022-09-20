See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Scott Reich, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Reich, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.

Dr. Reich works at Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas
    5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 991-1783
  2
    Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas
    8715 Village Dr Ste 518, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 590-7712
  3
    Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas
    545 Creekside Xing Ste 218, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 590-7712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Resolute Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Congestive Heart Failure
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Congestive Heart Failure

Treatment frequency



Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Reich, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992766935
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

