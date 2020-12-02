Dr. Stephen Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Reich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Reich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Reich works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Care Center16 S Eutaw St Fl 3, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-4323
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reich?
Simply the best. Not only is Dr. Reich an excellent doctor with superior knowledge of the field, but he’s also a caring person. Very highly recommended.
About Dr. Stephen Reich, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023125507
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reich works at
Dr. Reich has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.