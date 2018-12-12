Dr. Stephen Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Reed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.
Stephen Reed, MD1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 243-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital
Dr. Reed did my cataract surgery for both my eyes and I now have better than 20/20 vision. He is personable and professional. I would totally recommend him. You are in great hands if Dr. Reed is doing the surgery.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- St John's Hosp
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
