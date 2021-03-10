Dr. Stephen Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Ray works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely!!!!! He was kind and attentive and made me feel very comfortable at my time at CTCA CHICAGO . Beside giving me great 20 year old boobs on a 64 year old Lady. He made me and my caregiver relaxed and comfortable. God Bless Dr. RAY
About Dr. Stephen Ray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1265419188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Rochester U
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
- Plastic Surgery
