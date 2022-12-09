Dr. Stephen Rashleigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashleigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rashleigh, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Rashleigh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Savannah PC5201 Frederick St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 351-3030
ENT Surgical Center13040 Abercorn St Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 351-3030
ENT of Savannah - Pooler Office1000 Towne Center Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 351-3030
ENT of Savannah - Rincon Office423 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 351-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rashleigh was not only good at providing treatment for my ear, he was also very respectful towards me. That was so remarkable. He was unhurried during the treatment session. He listened well and responded with diligence. He wasn't in a hurry to leave me. He welcomed questions from me about my ear trouble. I am so happy to have met him. And grateful!
About Dr. Stephen Rashleigh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740281161
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashleigh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashleigh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashleigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashleigh has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashleigh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashleigh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashleigh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashleigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashleigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.