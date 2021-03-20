Overview

Dr. Stephen Rashbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Rashbaum works at Digestive Care Physicians, LLC in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.