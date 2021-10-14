Dr. Ramondino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Ramondino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ramondino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Locations
Mindful Health Solutions1731 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 290, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Virtual Appointments Throughout California360 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (844) 867-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Ramondino, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942388657
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- St Josephs Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramondino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramondino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramondino works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramondino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramondino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramondino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramondino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.