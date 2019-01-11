See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Stephen Ramirez, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Ramirez works at Stone Oak Family Practice in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Oak Family Practice
    109 Gallery Cir Ste 131, San Antonio, TX 78258 (210) 490-5100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 11, 2019
    Dr. Ramirez is an amazing doctor. I was his patient for four years, until I moved away.
    Tracy — Jan 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Ramirez, MD

    Family Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    1184716524
    Education & Certifications

    Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
    University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Stone Oak Family Practice in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    Dr. Ramirez speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

