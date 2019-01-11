Dr. Stephen Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stone Oak Family Practice109 Gallery Cir Ste 131, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
Dr. Ramirez is an amazing doctor. I was his patient for four years, until I moved away.
About Dr. Stephen Ramirez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1184716524
Education & Certifications
- Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.