See All Radiation Oncologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. 

Dr. Ramey works at The Radiation Oncology Center at the LCRP in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Radiation Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradford Hoppe, MD
Dr. Bradford Hoppe, MD
8 (48)
View Profile
Dr. Laura Vallow, MD
Dr. Laura Vallow, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Trifiletti, MD
Dr. Daniel Trifiletti, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Radiation Oncology Center at the LCRP
    225 Candler Dr Ste 100, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ramey?

    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Ramey explained everything in a clear and thorough manner, and encouraged and answered my questions.
    — Aug 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramey to family and friends

    Dr. Ramey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ramey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770922353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramey works at The Radiation Oncology Center at the LCRP in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ramey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Ramey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.