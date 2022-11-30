Overview

Dr. Stephen Rafelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Rafelson works at Bucks County Gastroenterology Associates in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.