Dr. Stephen Rabin, MD
Dr. Stephen Rabin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Peyman Banooni150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 550-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Dr Rabin is the best of the best. His retirement was a loss to the medical community. Dr Steve delivered mr four children...I also worked in his office in 1982...as a 21 year young woman that relocated with boyfriend, now husband from Chicago to Los Angeles. His replacement, Dr Gutierrez, saw me in the office for the first time in early April. No words to describe his care and consideration for 35 years.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.