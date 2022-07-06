See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Mangonia Park, FL
Dr. Stephen Quinnan, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Quinnan, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. 

Dr. Quinnan works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tenet Florida Physician Services
    901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 844-5255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Quinnan is an outstanding surgeon and a wonderful person. I was very lucky that he operated on me. He is very caring and knowledgeable. .
    Victoria — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Quinnan, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Quinnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033319892
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
