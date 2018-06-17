Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Quinn, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephen Quinn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
-
1
Stephen M Quinn455 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 499-4461
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
Seen Dr. Quinn several times over the past few years and respect and appreciate his well thought out methodical approach to tackling foot problems, specifically plantar faciiatus. He takes his time with me and ensures that I'm comfortable with treatment.
About Dr. Stephen Quinn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1679611917
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.