See All Anesthesiologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They completed their residency with SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

Dr. Pyles works at Pain Treatment Centers, Stephen Pyles, MD in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Treatment Centers of Florida
    2300 S Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 861-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pyles?

    Jan 15, 2022
    Simply put Dr. Pyles is incredibly amazing. He is a highly skilled professional, knowledgable in all that he does and most importantly has the best bedside manner you will ever find in a doctor. Dr. Pyles carefully listens to your complaints and helps you with your ailments to eliminate them in the best possible way. My mother was in agonizing pain when she went to see Dr. Pyles, thankfully he was able to help her with her pain allowing her to be able to function in her day to day life. We greatly appreciate all that Dr. Pyles does for us. He has truly been a Godsend!!!
    — Jan 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pyles to family and friends

    Dr. Pyles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pyles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386638674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Marys/Cabell-Huntington
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pyles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pyles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pyles works at Pain Treatment Centers, Stephen Pyles, MD in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pyles’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Pyles, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.