Dr. Stephen Putman, MD
Dr. Stephen Putman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Coast Surgery Center3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 353-3460
Carolina Forest185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 294-1941
Carolina Orthopedics Specialists5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 294-1941
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Putman performed surgery for my “trigger thumb”.. He gave a detailed explanation about the procedure and as to what to expect post surgery. The surgery was 100% successful. Highly recommended !
About Dr. Stephen Putman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- Auburn University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
