Dr. Stephen Prendiville, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Prendiville, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Prendiville works at Stephen Prendiville MD in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Facial Plastic Surgery Associates Inc.
    9407 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2016
    Dr. Prendiville is a superb facial plastic surgeon. He is the only double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers. He takes his time with each patient and offers his assessments only after hearing what THEY think they need to look their best. His appointments also run on time, which is valuable for us working women.
    Susan in Fort Myers, FL — Nov 30, 2016
    About Dr. Stephen Prendiville, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558309054
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Prendiville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendiville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prendiville has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prendiville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prendiville works at Stephen Prendiville MD in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Prendiville’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendiville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendiville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendiville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendiville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

