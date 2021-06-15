Dr. Stephen Prater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Prater, MD
Dr. Stephen Prater, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Buckhead/Piedmont Hospital15 Reinhardt College Pkwy Ste 110, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (404) 605-2800
Northeast Georgia Medical Center1404 River Pl # 101, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 848-7160
Piedmont Heart at Perimeter1140 Hammon Dr # K, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 851-5400
Piedmont Physicians1140 Hammond Dr Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 851-5400
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Prater genuinely cares and makes himself available. He explains things well.
About Dr. Stephen Prater, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821097296
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Foster G Mcgraw-Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Prater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prater has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Prater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prater.
