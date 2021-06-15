Overview

Dr. Stephen Prater, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Prater works at Piedmont Hospital in Canton, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.