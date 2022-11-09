Overview

Dr. Stephen Potts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Potts works at Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Assoc in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.