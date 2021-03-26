Dr. Possick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Possick, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Possick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Possick works at
Locations
1
Yale New Haven Hospital2 Devine St Ste 1, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 747-7300
2
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services - Orange325 Boston Post Rd Ste 1C, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 891-2140
3
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services - Westbrook5 Pequot Park Rd Ste 101, Westbrook, CT 06498 Directions (860) 399-3100
4
Cardiology Associates of New Haven PC40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (860) 399-3100
5
Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2565
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Possick is an exceptional cardiologist. He is on top of what’s new in his field and clearly communicates diagnosis, test results and options. He is very thorough and impresses other doctors with his case reviews for my husband. We trust him.
About Dr. Stephen Possick, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1033142047
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Possick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Possick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Possick works at
Dr. Possick has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Possick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Possick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Possick.
