Dr. Stephen Possick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Possick works at Yale Heart & Vascular in North Haven, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Westbrook, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.