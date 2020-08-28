Dr. Stephen Portz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Portz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Portz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado|University of Colorado Health Sci Center
Dr. Portz works at
Locations
-
1
Health Care Partners Cardiology - Sunset9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 803-1395Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Healthcare Partners2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 331, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 780-6726
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portz?
Dr. Portz has been my doctor since 2006 where he managed me thru a double bypass. I never feel hurried during appointments. I look forward to my appointments because he's not only my doctor but is a very nice and caring person.
About Dr. Stephen Portz, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1811933500
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado|University of Colorado Health Sci Center
- University of Kansas Med Ctr (IM/Peds)
- University Kans|University of Kansas Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portz works at
Dr. Portz has seen patients for Heart Disease and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Portz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.