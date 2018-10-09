Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Breslin Family Dentistry9800 Shelbyville Rd Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 654-6459
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very thankful I was referred to Dr. Pollard! He was so calm and kind! And when a doctor listens to you so intently, it makes you feel like he really cares about your problem.
About Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Affil Hosp
- U Louisville Affil Hosp
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
