Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Pollard works at Breslin Family Dentistry in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Breslin Family Dentistry
    9800 Shelbyville Rd Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40223 (502) 654-6459

  Clark Memorial Health
  Norton Hospital
  Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Oct 09, 2018
    I'm very thankful I was referred to Dr. Pollard! He was so calm and kind! And when a doctor listens to you so intently, it makes you feel like he really cares about your problem.
    Kathy Simmons in Brandenburg, KY — Oct 09, 2018
    Allergy & Immunology
    47 years of experience
    English
    1629077698
    U Louisville Affil Hosp
    U Louisville Affil Hosp
    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
