Dr. Stephen Pollack, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pollack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
Stephen B. Pollack MD1630 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 689-7330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pollack has been my Ophthalmologist for many years. He is always caring and concerned. If there’s a problem he makes sure to see you as quickly as possible. He diagnosed and treated a problem that a previous physician had completely missed; it was a situation which had the potential to cause acute blindness. There is also a hereditary component to the problem so the rest of my family was also checked.
About Dr. Stephen Pollack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
