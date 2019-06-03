Overview

Dr. Stephen Plumb, DO is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Plumb works at Albany Dermatology Clinic in Albany, GA with other offices in Kirksville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.