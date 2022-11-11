Overview

Dr. Stephen Plantholt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Plantholt works at Ascension Saint Agnes Heart Care in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.