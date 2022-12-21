See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Stephen Pirris, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Pirris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Pirris works at St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute
    4205 Belfort Rd Ste 1100, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-3103
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4450 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 956-3435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Pirris, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558568279
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Pirris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pirris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pirris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirris works at St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pirris’s profile.

    Dr. Pirris has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

