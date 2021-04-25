Overview

Dr. Stephen Pineda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, McDonough District Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pineda works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL and Lincoln, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.