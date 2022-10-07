Dr. Stephen Pilipshen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilipshen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Pilipshen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pilipshen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Pilipshen works at
Locations
-
1
Burlington Anesthesia Associates PA1221 N Church St Ste 204, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 234-3322
-
2
Memorial Hospital of Burlington County - Psychiatry Unit175 Madison Ave, Mount Holly, NJ 08060 Directions (609) 267-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pilipshen?
I have been seeing Dr. PILIPSHEN for many years and am very thankful for the excellent care he and his staff have provided me. Dr. PILIPSHEN also took care of my father who had colon cancer. He provided Dad’s good outcome from surgery and he lived for many, many years. The staff is very knowledgeable and professional. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Pilipshen, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467517599
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilipshen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilipshen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilipshen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilipshen works at
Dr. Pilipshen has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilipshen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pilipshen speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilipshen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilipshen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilipshen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilipshen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.