Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pieper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Pieper works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Health Center, LLC450 N New Ballas Rd # 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-6969
-
2
The Heart Health Center, LLC450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-6969
-
3
The Heart Health Center, LLC1151 Hazel Ln, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 747-1777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Washington County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pieper?
Dr. Pieper has been my “heart electrician“ since 2006. I have full confidence in his judgement concerning my care. He is the best in my book and truly cares about you. Never rushes your questions and gets to know about you as a total person. He recommended I see a sleep doctor for apnea and that was life changing for me. Everyone on staff at the heart center are amazing people too. I am in excellent hands for my heart health! ??
About Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1144214297
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pieper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pieper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pieper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pieper works at
Dr. Pieper has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pieper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pieper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pieper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pieper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pieper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.