See All Cardiologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD

Cardiology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic

Dr. Pieper works at The Heart Health Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Health Center, LLC
    450 N New Ballas Rd # 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-6969
  2. 2
    The Heart Health Center, LLC
    450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-6969
  3. 3
    The Heart Health Center, LLC
    1151 Hazel Ln, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 747-1777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital
  • Washington County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pieper?

    Sep 26, 2020
    Dr. Pieper has been my “heart electrician“ since 2006. I have full confidence in his judgement concerning my care. He is the best in my book and truly cares about you. Never rushes your questions and gets to know about you as a total person. He recommended I see a sleep doctor for apnea and that was life changing for me. Everyone on staff at the heart center are amazing people too. I am in excellent hands for my heart health! ??
    Mary Lou Walsh — Sep 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pieper to family and friends

    Dr. Pieper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pieper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144214297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pieper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pieper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pieper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pieper has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pieper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pieper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pieper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pieper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pieper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.