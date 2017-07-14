Dr. Stephen Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Phillips, MD
Dr. Stephen Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
East Coast Retina PA8609 MONTAGUE LN, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 215-3363
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr. Phillips is a highly skilled, knowledgeable and professional physician. Being a physician myself, I am very discriminating in my selection of physicians. He does not hand you off to a PA or nurse practitioner for treatment after initial consultation, but treats you himself, always very professional. His work is first rate and I can say without a doubt that I have good vision because of his skilled work. His staff is always very friendly and accommodating.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1265499693
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
