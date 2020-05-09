Overview

Dr. Stephen Phelan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pawcatuck, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Phelan works at Northeast Medical Group in Pawcatuck, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.