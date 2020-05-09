Dr. Phelan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Phelan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Phelan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pawcatuck, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Phelan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lawrence & Memorial At Stonington91 Voluntown Rd, Pawcatuck, CT 06379 Directions (860) 599-5477
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- South County Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phelan?
Televisit with Dr. Phelan
About Dr. Stephen Phelan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1326142332
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Dartmouth Hitchcock
- Dartmouth Hitchcock
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelan works at
Dr. Phelan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phelan speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.