Dr. Stephen Pflugfelder, MD
Dr. Stephen Pflugfelder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Bcm Physcians - Mob1977 Butler Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851380216
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Ophthalmology
